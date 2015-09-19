Obama Urged to Close Detention Centers Violating Illegals’ Rights

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama must close detention centers that hold illegal immigrants following a new report documenting how detaining them violates their rights, Human Rights First spokesperson Olga Byrne said in a release, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Earlier on Friday, the Commission on Civil Rights released a report accusing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of violating the rights of detained illegal immigrants and treating them like criminals.

"We urge DHS [Department of Homeland Security] to heed the call of the Commission [on Civil Rights] and many human rights organizations to immediately release all families from immigration detention," Byrne said in a release on Friday.

"There is simply no reason to hold children and their parents who are seeking asylum in detention centers," Byrne said.

She also alleged that the detention centers have had a negative impact on the health of children.

Human Rights First also said the DHS should follow the recommendations of the Civil Rights Commission, and start a government-funded counsel program for detainees.