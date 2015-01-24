 Top
    Close photo mode

    Obama to visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on January 27

    U.S. President Barack Obama will cut short a three-day India trip to pay respects to Saudi Arabia’s royal family

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Obama will cancel a trip to India’s historic Taj Mahal on Jan. 27 and head to the kingdom before returning to the U.S., White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with the President. Obama arrives in New Delhi tomorrow to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations Jan. 26, Report informs citing foreign media. 

    Barack Obama will cut short a three-day India trip to pay respects to Saudi Arabia’s royal family following the death of King Abdullah, a close ally and linchpin for U.S. policy in the Middle East.

    “We adjusted the schedule in coordination with the Indian Government,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in an accompanying statement. “The President regrets that he will be unable to visit Agra during this trip.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi