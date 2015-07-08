North Korea will organize a train tour for foreigners across the country

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tourists coming to North Korea in October for the first time will be able to cross the country by train. Report informs referring to "Interfax", North Korean tourism company Koryo Tours declared.

The train will leave on October 2 from Pyongyang and return the capital on October 12. Its route of a few hundred kilometers runs along the mountain Mehyansan, Chongjin and Hamhung city, located in the northeast of North Korea.

Koryo Tours offers a trip for the purchase of 2.8 thousand Euro. In addition, the company declares that, the tourists will travel in cars of the 1970s.