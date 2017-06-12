 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nearly thousand inmates escaped from prison in Congo

    Eight prison guards killed during attack

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 930 prisoners escaped and 11 people were killed during a militant attack on a prison in the central Democratic Republic of Congo.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, the attack occurred on Sunday in Congo's northeastern town of Beni, according to the provincial governor Julien Paluku. Out of 966 prisoners, only 36 remained in jail after the attack, which claimed the lives of 11 people, including eight prison guards, the governor said.

    The attackers used heavy weapons in order to overrun the prison security. The assailants have not yet been identified, as there are multiple militant groups reportedly operating in the area. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi