NATO to hold large-scale exercises in the Baltic Sea

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ships and aircraft owned by NATO's 17 countries will be involved into large-scale exercises -BALTOPS to be held from June 5 to 20 in the Baltic Sea.

Report informs, the press service of the alliance stated.

"The purpose of the joint exercises to demonstrate NATO's commitment to defend allies in the Baltic countries and to improve opportunities of partners for joint work," the report said.

The tasks on submarine warfare, air defense, seizing suspected aircraft and ships will be trained during the exercises.

49 ships, 61 aircraft, a submarine and 5 thousand 600 soldiers will be involved into the exercises.