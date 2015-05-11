NATO Secretary General: Alliance maintains direct links with Russian military, in order to avoid incidents

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO retains communication lines with Russian military, in order to avoid incidents and accidents due to the high activity of the Russian Air Force. Report informs citing the Tass said on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference in Brussels.

"The head of the NATO Military Committee and chief of the armed forces of NATO in Europe are authorized to get in touch with their Russian counterparts.This is especially important to avoid any incidents or accidents in the air, and make sure to control any consequences. These communication lines are permanent, "- he said.