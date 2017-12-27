 Top
    Myanmar court extends arrest warrants for journalists covering problems of Rohingya Muslims

    They were detained in Yangon on December 12© AFP 2017 / Soe Moe Aung

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Arrest warrants for journalists covering problems of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar were extended.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the court remanded Reuters journalists for 2 more weeks.

    Journalists Wa Lone (31) and Kyaw Soe Oo (27) were detained in Yangon, largest city of Myanmar, December 12.

    Police seized from them two military reports and map of Rakhine state where conflict is going on. For this reason, are accused of illegal possessing of military documents. The maximum punishment on this article envisages 14 years of imprisonment.

    The clash on the religious grounds between Muslims and local Buddhists happened many times in Rakhine state.

    After the latest escalation of the conflict in the state on August 25 about 613,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from violence in Myanmar to Bangladesh. 

