​More than 80 percent voted for Independence of Catalonia

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ More than 80 percent of citizens voted for Independence of the Spanish province of Catalonia on last plebiscite on November 9. Report informs, this information is provided by El Mundo on the results of counting 88,4 percent of the ballots.

There were two questions introduced in the voting ballot: "Would you like Catalonia to become a state?" and, "If yes, would you like Catalonia to become an independent state?". Both questions can only be answered by Yes or No.

80,72 percent of Catalans or 1,649,000 people voted Yes to both questions. 10,11 percent of voters or 206,000 people were for forming their own entity but without separation from Spain. 4,55 percent of voters or 93,000 people voted for the preservation of the current status of the province. The turnout was 2,250,000 people.