Merkel Calls Help to Migrants Germany’s National Task

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared today that it was a national task to provide help for the 800,000 immigrants that are to arrive in Germany this year, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"We have always reacted promptly [to migrant issues] and are now discussing with states and communities how we can help them [migrants] in the long term – and how we can make the task of settling and integrating those immigrants who will stay with us a task of national importance," Merkel said in a video posted on the government's website.

She admitted that the draft budget for 2016 needed to be reviewed in the face of increased migrant-related expenses.

Earlier this year, Merkel pledged a billion euro ($1.1 billion) in federal support for immigrants, but she admitted Saturday this would not be enough. The German chancellor also urged every federal state to pull its weight.

The country’s Interior Ministry estimates migrant costs in 2016 at 1.8 billion to 3.3 billion euro ($2 billion to $3.7 billion).