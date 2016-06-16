 Top
    Member of Great Britain Parliament suffers stab wounds

    The MP was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Parliament of Great Britain, 41, is in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries in an apparent shooting and stabbing attack in her constituency. Report informs citing the BBC.

    Unconfirmed reports suggest Jo Cox, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed. A man also suffered slight injuries.

    A 52-year-old man was arrested near Market Street, Birstall, West Yorkshire Police said.

    The MP was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

    Armed police are outside the hospital.

