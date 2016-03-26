Media: Third suspect in Brussels airport blasts identified

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ A third man caught on CCTV footage with two bombers who attacked Brussels airport on Tuesday was named as Faycal Cheffou in Belgian media on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the federal prosecutor's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement on Friday, it had named as "Faycal C" one of three men police had detained near the federal prosecutor's office, the heavily guarded center of the investigation effort.

It did not say, however, whether he was the third man, seen on CCTV footage wearing a hat and a light jacket at Brussels airport with two other suspects believed to have blown themselves up.