    ​Media: Americans listened to phones since 1992

    The US government began keeping secret records of international phone calls of Americans almost ten years before the September 11

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US Office for Combating Drug Trafficking to collect data on all international phone calls of Americans in 1992, Report informs citing BBC.

    The US government began keeping secret records of international phone calls of Americans almost ten years before the September 11 attacks, according to the USA today.

    For over two decades, the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Combating Drug Trafficking have gathered information about almost all the phone calls from the United States in 116 countries, says a source in the departments associated with the program.

