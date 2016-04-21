Lagarde, DiCaprio and Zuckerberg on top of 100 most influential people in world

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Christine Lagarde, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan led the annual ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world, compiled by American magazine TIME.

Report informs, a statement posted on the official website of edition says.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has topped the list in the category of "leaders", the actor Leonardo DiCaprio - "idols", Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan - in the category "Titans".

In 1999.TIME for the first time published a list of 100 most influential people in the world. The list usually includes those people whose actions have the greatest impact on the situation in the world.