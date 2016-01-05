Kuwait recalls ambassador to Iran amid tensions

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait says it has recalled its ambassador to Iran over attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Kuwait's announcement, which was carried on the state-run Kuwait News Agency on Tuesday, did not elaborate or say how the Kuwait-Iran diplomatic ties would be affected.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties to Iran over the storming of two diplomatic posts in the country following the kingdom's execution of a top Shiite cleric who was also an opposition figure.

Several Saudi allies followed the kingdom's lead and on Monday scaled back or cut diplomatic ties to Iran.