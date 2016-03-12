Kerry: Level of violence in Syria decreased by 80-90%

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The level of violence in Syria fell by 80-90% since start of truce and a peace treaty is generally respected. Report informs citing the BBC, US Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"We have made it clear that the Assad regime can not use this process for its own purposes when trying to tell the other party to comply with it", - said Kerry.

According to the Secretary of State, the US and Russian representatives will meet on Saturday in Amman and in Geneva to discuss the complaints of the Syrian opposition groups about breach of the truce.