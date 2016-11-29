Iraqi PM: We will not pay oil to US for their help in fight against Daesh

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We will not pay oil to US for their help in the fight against DAESH". Report informs citing the Associated Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

The Iraqi prime minister also predicted the imminent defeat of the IG militants who lack the courage to have a serious resistance in Mosul.

The operation to liberate Mosul from DAESH militants who seized it in 2014, going on from October 17.

The attack involved multiple law enforcement agencies of Iraq with the active support of the international aviation coalition led by the United States.

Al-Abadi said he has already held a telephone conversation with Trump.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he is waiting an increase in logistical support in the fight against DAESH from the administration of new elected US President Donald Trump.