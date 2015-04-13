Iranian President: Upcoming talks on nuclear program would be difficult

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite reaching a series of agreements on the Iranian nuclear program in Lausanne in early April, the upcoming Tehran and P5+1 international mediators negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement will be very difficult. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

During the negotiations (in Lausanne), we have reached some agreements, and we still have a very difficult way before reaching a comprehensive agreement," - said Rouhani at a meeting with members of the Iranian parliament.

According to the agreements reached in early April in Lausanne, two-thirds of Iran's uranium enrichment will be suspended for 10 years.In addition, Iran is obliged to supply all of its uranium enrichment program under international control for 25 years. P5+1 and Iran intend to finalize the agreement on its nuclear program by June 30.

At the same time the EU will stop sanctions against Iran in carrying out the agreements reached.