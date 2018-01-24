France imprisons terrorist PKK supporters

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Seven supporters of terrorist PKK and its wing PYD, attacking the Turkish Consulate General in Marseille and security guards, were arrested.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, they attacked the Consulate and security guards protesting Olive Branch antiterrorist operation by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Marseille Court punished the supporters of the terrorist group with imprisonment from 3 months to 1 year, who had thrown stones, cudgels and cutting tools into the building of the diplomatic mission.