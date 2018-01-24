 Top
    Close photo mode

    France imprisons terrorist PKK supporters

    They attacked Turkish Consulate General in Marseille

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Seven supporters of terrorist PKK and its wing PYD, attacking the Turkish Consulate General in Marseille and security guards, were arrested.

    Report informs referring to the Haber7, they attacked the Consulate and security guards protesting Olive Branch antiterrorist operation by the Turkish Armed Forces.

    The Marseille Court punished the supporters of the terrorist group with imprisonment from 3 months to 1 year, who had thrown stones, cudgels and cutting tools into the building of the diplomatic mission.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi