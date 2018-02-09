European Parliament abolishes switching to winter time

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission (EC) to abandon the practice of transferring the European Union to summer and winter times, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

At the plenary session of the Assembly in Strasbourg, the EU Parliamentarians have held a debate on the transition of EU member states to summer time.

"A resolution was adopted urging the European Commission to stop the practice of transferring the time on the grounds that numerous scientific studies could not prove any positive consequences of this, but pointed to the existence of negative consequences for human health, agriculture and road safety," the Assembly press service added.