​Doctors discuss hospital discharge of former US President H.W. Bush

Former President of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush, could be discharged from the hospital in Texas, where he was placed after he had experienced shortness of breath, Jim McGrath, the president’s spokesperson stated.

George H.W. Bush, 90, was taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas due to the shortness of breath on December 24, informs Report Sputnik News.

Bush is the 41st president of the United States serving from 1989 to 1993. Bush has had heart problems since he was a president and currently moves in a wheelchair. In January 2013 Bush spent almost two months in hospital for bronchitis and other health issues.