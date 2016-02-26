Doctors discharge Latvian President Vejonis from hospital

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Doctors from the Stradins Hospital in Riga are now considering discharging Latvian president Raimonds Vejonis, who has been in their care for over a month following heart surgery.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Vejonis currently is discharging from the hospital. Those close to the president have confirmed he is feeling well, and is seeking to return to work in the immediate future.

As reported at the beginning of February, doctors determined that Vejonis' health condition had improved to a level by which he could leave the intensive care unit.

The president received treatment at the Stradins University Hospital's Cardiology Centre.

On January 20, the Latvian president underwent emergency heart surgery at the Stradins Hospital. Medics eliminated the source of a sepsis infection in his heart, and replacing one of its valves with an artificial one.