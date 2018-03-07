Death toll in Papua New Guinea quake reaches 55 - UPDATED

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of powerful earthquake in Papua New Guinea and the subsequent aftershocks, 55 people were killed.

Report informs referring to the Accosiated Press.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred on February 26. It was followed by several aftershocks, as a result of which people continue to die.

The authorities fear that the number of victims may exceed 100 people.

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 18 people were killed by a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck Papua New Guinea’s mountainous Southern Highlands early Wednesday, an official said, adding to the death toll from a larger quake last week.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the tremors shortly after midnight local time, struck just 31 km (19 miles) southwest of the epicenter of a magnitude 7.5 quake that flattened villages and caused landslides last Monday, killing at least 55 people.

It was the most severe of a series of aftershocks that have rattled the resource-rich region, about 600 km (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby, complicating efforts to provide aid to nearly 150,000 people in need of emergency supplies.