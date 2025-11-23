Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 09:13
    Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

    The death toll from flooding and landslides in Vietnam's central region rose to 90 as of Sunday, local daily Thanh Nien reported, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Twelve people remained missing, according to the report.

    Torrential rains and flooding have damaged 1,154 houses and more than 80,800 hectares of rice and other crops in the region.

    Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.

    The Vietnamese government has provided emergency aid worth 700 billion Vietnamese dong (about $26.6 million) to certain hard-hit regions for recovery efforts, Vietnam News Agency reported.

    Vietnam natural disaster
    Daşqınlar nəticəsində Vyetnama ciddi ziyan dəyib, azı 90 nəfər ölüb
    Во Вьетнаме из-за наводнений погибли по меньшей мере 90 человек

    Latest News

    11:22

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on pharmaceutical imports

    Business
    11:11

    Ex-Wake Forest, NBA player Rodney Rogers dies at 54

    Team sports
    10:27

    Four children killed in house fire in Ukraine's Cherkasy region

    Other countries
    10:21

    Takaichi's Taiwan remarks cloud prospects for new pandas in Japan

    Other countries
    10:02

    Türkiye to host COP31 next year

    Region
    09:51

    US to launch new phase of Venezuela operations, Reuter's sources say

    Other countries
    09:29

    Forbes: Trump"s wealth declines by $1.1 billion

    Other countries
    09:13

    Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

    Other countries
    17:59

    Azerbaijan observes nearly 6% surge in spending on tobacco imports

    Business
    All News Feed