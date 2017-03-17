 Top
    Chairman of BiH Presidency: EU stable enough even after crises

    Mladen Ivanić: I see no reason for collapse of EU

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The EU can be an umbrella and a shield for all European countries. I am optimistic about the future of the EU. In terms of economy and security, I see no reason for collapse of the EU".

    Report informs, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanić said at the panel "Europe's future" in the framework of the 5th Global Baku Forum.

    According to him, today all EU member states are satisfied with the level of economic relations and economic components within the union.

    "Economy is not the cause for internal turbulence within Europe, it is beyond these discussions. Today the eurozone is fairly stable even after the crises in Spain and Greece, the euro is stable", Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed.

    M.Ivanić noted that another base for preservation of the EU is security.

    "Some people think that isolated countries can successfully cope with the problems of migration and terrorism, which I am extremely skeptical about," he said. 

