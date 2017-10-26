Catalan leader cancels his speech today

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has suspended an address in which he was widely expected to call snap elections.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

The speech was due to begin at 1.30pm CET before being postponed for an hour and then suspended. Puigdemont met his cabinet for a seven-hour meeting on Wednesday night to decide what to do after rejecting a call to explain himself before the Senate in Madrid today.

It is not excluded that Puigdemont can speak in the Catalan Parliament, the meeting should begin at 5 pm (7:00 pm Baku time).

Earlier, the newspaper La Vanguardia reported that Puigdemont can make a statement on the dissolution of the Catalan Parliament and the convening of early elections on December 20.

On October 27, Catalan parliament is due to meet at 5pm to respond to the measures Madrid wants to impose on the region under Article 155 of the Constitution.



