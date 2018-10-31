Britain to expand diplomatic network after Brexit

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Britain is to hire nearly 1,000 more diplomatic staff as it looks to expand its links with countries around the world after Brexit, Report informs citing TASS.

“Our democratic values are arguably under greater threat than at any time since the fall of the Berlin Wall ... we can use our influence, reach and power to defend our values,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced Wednesday.

“We must reinvigorate and expand British diplomacy,” he adds.

They will include 335 diplomatic posts overseas, 328 new roles in London, and 329 new “locally engaged” staff, he said.

The news has been welcomed by Tom Tugendhad, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, who suggested even the likes of Prince Harry could be considered for a new role.

He said: “You could have Prince Harry as Ambassador to Washington or David Cameron in Shanghai — just as an example — doing the ambassadorial role while someone else is the professional ‘head of mission’.”