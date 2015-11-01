Bodies of 163 victims of А321 plane crash flown to Cairo

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies of 163 victims of a Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai have been flown to Cairo, the Egyptian government said on Sunday.

All 224 people onboard Kogalymavia flight 9268 were killed in the crash on Saturday. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti itis stated in the statement of Egyptian Cabinet.

On Sunday, the bodies were transported to several mortuaries and hospitals in Cairo as a research operation for the remainder of the victims continues in a remote area in Sinai, the government added in a statement.

Teams of Russian investigators and rescuers arrived aboard three government aircraft in Cairo late Saturday to join Egyptians handling the aftermath of the crash.

The teams are led by Russia's Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov and Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov.

The Airbus A321 plunged on Saturday in the area of Al Hassana, 70 kilometres south of the Sinai town of Al Arish less than half an hour after taking off from the popular Red Sea resort town of Sharm Al Shaikh.

Both Egypt and Russia dismissed a claim by a Sinai group loyal to the terrorist Daesh that it had brought down the plane. Egyptian officials suggested that the crash was a result of a technical fault. The flight data recorder or the black box was retrieved from the plane wreckage and is being examined, officials said.

Emirates and flydubai have stopped flying over Egypt's Sinai peninsula after a Russian passenger plane carrying 224 people crashed in the area, the airline said on Sunday.