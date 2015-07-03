Assange asks Hollande for asylum in France

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied for political asylum in France after a minister indicated that it may be granted. However, the Elysee Palace has promptly rejected the request, Report informs citing Reuters.

In an open letter to French President Francois Hollande published by Le Monde, the fugitive transparency activist said he is a victim of persecution by the US government over exposure of its human rights violations and controversial practices.

“For the simple fact of publishing information meriting public interest that whistleblowers had passed to WikiLeaks, I am personally prosecuted for espionage, conspiracy, theft or compromise of confidential US government information and computer violations, risking life imprisonment or worse,” he said.

Assange added that Ecuador had probably saved his life by giving him sanctuary inside its embassy in London, thus protecting from extradition. The activist has spent over three years inside the embassy since June 2012.