8 people dead in Colombia military plane crash

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people died Monday when a military aircraft crashed into a hill in central Colombia, President Juan Manuel Santos stated.

Report informs, “Our solidarity is with relatives of the victims of the plane crash in Cundinamarca. Eight people lost their lives,” Santos wrote on his Twitter account.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan single-engine turboprop, was flying from the Guaymaral airbase in northern Bogota to Tolemaida, in a rural area southwest of the capital, the regional health secretariat said in a statement.

There is a version that the plane apparently struck a tall antenna, portal Tiempo informs.