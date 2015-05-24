 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​50-year-old man arrested after attack on Bellevue Palace

    Officers have apprehended a suspect in connection with a fire started outside the home of Germany's president

    Baku. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/Berlin police arrested a 50-year-old man on Sunday under suspicion that he had lobbed a Molotov cocktail at Bellevue Palace (Schloss Bellevue), the official residence of German President Joachim Gauck.

    Report informs, according to the police report, the man managed only to singe a bit of the castle's outer gate before fleeing by bicycle at 3 in the morning.

    The fire grew, but agents of the federal police were able to extinguish the blaze without any injury or significant property damage.

    At the site of the attack, the police found a number of flyers with political messages that appeared to be purposely left at the scene by the culprit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi