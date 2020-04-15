Georgian MFA: We support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Georgia does not recognize the second round of the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Report says, citing the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

"The Georgian side does not recognize the so-called independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and therefore does not recognize the second round of the so-called presidential elections held in the region of Azerbaijan. Georgia supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the principles and norms of international law," the statement reads.

Notably, the illegal "elections" organized by Armenia on March 31 this year in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan were sharply condemned and not accepted by the international community.