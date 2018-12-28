Parliament adopts statement on Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has adopted a statement on the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis at the last plenary meeting of the parliament's autumn session (Milli Majlis) held today.

Report informs that the statement was read out by deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova.

The statement notes the importance of the national unity of the world Azerbaijanis.

The statement reads: "Karabakh is a thorny issue for every Azerbaijani: "If Azerbaijanis of the world unite their efforts, they can facilitate the solution of this problem. The integration with the sociopolitical life in the country of their residence, cherishing our language, traditions and protection of our national rights are among the tasks facing our compatriots.

"Dear compatriots! We urge you to unite for the implementation of our national goals and protection of our peoples' interests."