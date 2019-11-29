Ogtay Asadov: I supported proposal on dissolution of parliament

"Members of the NAP appealed to me to discuss the issue of applying to President Ilham Aliyev for the early elections in connection with the dissolution of parliament," Speaker Ogtay Asadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament today.

"I have supported the dissolution of parliament. On December 2, there will be one issue on the agenda and a plenary session will be held in this regard," Asadov stressed.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis said that the issue on dissolution of the legislative body concerns to all MPs: "It concerns to everyone, both members of political parties and non-party men."