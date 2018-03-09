Deputy defense minister: My grandfather participated in creation of Azerbaijani Parliament

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "My grandfather Gachag Mahammad Ganjaly took part in the creation of the Azerbaijani Parliament in 1918. I am proud of this”.

Report informs, Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Şuay Alpay said at the opening of Parliamentary Inter-Command International Football Tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"I wish all the martyrs mercy. Long live Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship!", he added.