    Zakir Hasanov: We came to an agreement to fight jointly against separatism and terror

    Defense minister: Our joint defense cooperation serves to security, peace and economic development

    Batumi. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ “In trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers we talked over very important issues in the field of security and defense.”

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov told after the trilateral meeting in Batumi.

    The minister told that the meeting had positive results: “We discussed situation in the region and decided to increase our efforts towards strengthening regional security. We came to an agreement to fight jointly against separatism and terror”.

    Z. Hasanov noted that joint defense cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia serves to security, peace and economic development.

