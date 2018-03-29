 Top
    Zakir Hasanov meets with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

    Official website of the Turkish President says

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who is on a visit in Ankara has met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    Report informs, the official website of the Turkish President stated.

    The sides discussed regional security, main directions of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, development of cooperation in military-technical, military education and military medicine fields, joint exercises, mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of concern.

    Notably, Z. Hasanov has left for Turkey on March 28.

    He will take part in the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Giresun, Turkey on March 31.

