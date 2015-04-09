Zakir Hasanov: Fighting readiness of staff involved in exercises is in high level - PHOTOS

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the meeting was held between the personnel involved in a conducted large-scale exercises and the representatives of the Executive Power of Shemkir region, the Council of Elders of the region, Organization of War Labor and Armed Forces Veterans, the Women's Council and other public bodies.

Report was told by the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with local activists in training landfill and thnaked them for their participation in this event.

Defense Minister noted that as a result of care and attention of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, a number of work was done in a short period of time and stressed that combat readiness of soldiers and officers, as well as the personnel involved in the exercises is in a high level.

The guests expressed their satisfaction with the provision of the Armed Forces, the patriotism spirit of soldiers and officers.

At the end, the concert began with the participation of amateur staff of the Ganja Garrison Officers' House and Shamkir military community.