Turkey appoints a new milltary attache in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 1, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Minister, congratulating the Ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in our country, wished him success in the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Diplomat expressed satisfaction with the beginning of his activity in our country as an Ambassador, and said that he would make every effort for the development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, in particular for cooperation in the military sphere.

Then, the Turkish diplomat introduced to Minister the newly-appointed Military Attaché of Turkey to Azerbaijan Brigadier General Zafer Ocak.

Defense Minister, congratulating the military attaché with the beginning of his activity in Azerbaijan, wished him success in his future activities in the field of expansion of relations between the armed forces of our countries.

Military-political situation in the region, as well as the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the region and other issues were discussed in the meeting.