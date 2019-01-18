Training-methodological sessions held with officers and psychologists working with military personnel

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, three-day training-methodological sessions were held at the Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces with the participation of deputy commanders of Army Corps, formations, special military-educational institutions, branches of troops and psychologists who work with military personnel, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, stressing that the reforms carried out in the army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, continue today, noted that one of the successful work carried out in this area was the restoration of the positions of deputy commanders for work with military personnel in companies and separate units. He emphasized that this step in a short time gave its positive results in the field of increasing moral-psychological training of military personnel, strengthening military discipline, fruitful organization of leisure time and holding cultural events.

The Deputy Minister, noting that the units dealing with the military personnel are among the important areas of service within the Ministry of Defense, emphasized the serious attention paid by the army command to this issue, and brought to the participants the important tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense to officials.

The chief of the Department of the Ministry of Defense Major General Rasim Aliyev delivered a report on the works done in 2018 in the field of military-patriotic education, moral-psychological training, increasing military discipline, and other areas, as well as tasks to be carried out in 2019.

Representatives of relevant state structures and officers of various departments and military units of the Ministry of Defense spoke at the event and exchanged views on issues that contribute to improving the combat capability of the army.

At the end of the event, an order on awarding the military personnel who distinguished themselves in fulfilling their duties was read out, and the relevant instructions regarding the organization of moral-psychological training in 2019 were given.