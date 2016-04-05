Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visits wounded servicemen at Central Military Clinical Hospital

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has visited the wounded servicemen who are treated at the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry.

Report informs, the head of state met with the soldiers who were wounded in the fighting on the line of contact.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov said part of the servicemen who heroically fought and were wounded while repulsing the Armenian provocation on the line of contact were brought to this hospital. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure their treatment. The staff of the hospital are tirelessly working day and night to ensure their swiftest possible recovery.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the families of the martyred and wounded servicemen.