SBS Chief: Protection of oil and gas infrastructure in the Caspian Sea strengthened

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'As a result of the measures implemented consistently under the supreme command of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, powerful border infrastructure, which meets modern requirements, has been established in our country'.

Report informs, Chief of the State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said.

He noted that significant achievements had been gained in reliable security of the state borders, Azerbaijan Border Security was provided with professional staff, modern weapons and equipment and reached the level of being able to perform the tasks at the highest level: 'Strengthening of protection of offshore oil and gas infrastructure according to the Maritime Security Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receive the most modern ships as Tufan and Shahdag, expansion of protection capabilities of the state borders through operational and technical means are pleasant events of this year'.

Guliyev stressed that the border-guards protect the country's borders with high professionalism.

According to him, material-technical base of the State Border Service is being strengthened, new weapons, combat vehicles, special equipment, highly maneuverable transport vehicles capable of crossing, underwater operation and observation, fortified equipment and protective means have been acquired.

Colonel General said that one of the main purposes of military exercises is to create conditions for the staff to learn use of new weapons and equipment as well as to improve the skills to perfectly apply theoretical knowledge.

Guliyev stated that the State Border Service successfully implements improvement of border security infrastructure, construction and launch of new border checkpoints, meeting modern requirements, at all military units and unions, improvement of service and living conditions of the servicemen, strengthening of the material-technical base, purchase and use of new weapons, equipment and ammunition as well as faithfully serves the interests of the state by ensuring inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan.