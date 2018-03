Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in the international event.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to information, on November 17-19, working meeting on the topic "The process of coordinating the military partner of NATO" will be held in German town of Ramstein.

The event will be attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.