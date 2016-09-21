Georgia appoints a new military attaché to Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Teimuraz Sharashenidze on September 21.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the sphere of development of the armed forces of both countries, the military-political situation in the region, the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the region as well as other issues.

Then, Ambassador introduced to Defense Minister the newly-appointed military attaché to Azerbaijan Colonel Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Defense Minister congratulated the military attaché on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities in enhancing of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.