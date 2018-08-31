Ministry of Defense and State Committee for Work with Religious Associations hold joint event in military unit

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held in one of the military units in connection with the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for 2018 between the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for the Work with Religious Associations, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Emin Safarov and Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation for the Propagation of Spiritual Values of the State Committee for the Work with Religious Associations, Jeyhun Aliyev participating in the event, gave a speech for the military personnel.

Aliyev spoke on the "Measures taken by the state leadership in the preservation of national and spiritual values", "The role of religion in the education of youth in the military-patriotic spirit", "Traditional Islam in Azerbaijan and external threats", "Religious radicalism and the Islamic world", and also answered numerous questions of servicemen