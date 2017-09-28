Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey met

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Nurettin Canikli, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey on September 28.

Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Turkish delegation visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, as well as to the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial (the monument erected in honor of Turkish soldiers killed in 1918).

Then an official welcoming ceremony for the Turkish delegation was held in the Ministry of Defense. The guest passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

First, the Ministers of Defence of Azerbaijan and Turkey held a one-on-one meeting, which was continued in an expanded format.

Having greeted the guests, Colonel General Z. Hasanov congratulated N. Canikli on his appointment as the Minister of National Defense of Turkey. The Minister noted that the first visit of Mr. N. Canikli to our country as a minister is a clear example of our bilateral military cooperation.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov stressed that military cooperation between our countries is carried out both bilaterally and within the framework of peacekeeping operations led by NATO, adding that a strategic partnership built on friendly and fraternal relations is constantly developing.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the Minister of Defense brought to the attention of the guest that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a serious threat to regional stability.

Noting the importance of the joint military exercises conducted in recent years in Azerbaijan and Turkey with the participation of various branches of the Armed Forces of the two countries, the Minister particularly emphasized the importance of increasing the number of such exercises in the future.

Speaking about the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Turkish Minister, noting that the ties between our countries are based on ancient historical roots and friendly relations, stressed that Turkey is an important partner of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the prospects for military ties, the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education and medicine, the expansion of activities within the framework of the High-level Military Dialogue, the development of joint plans, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest was held.