Defense Minister: "Azerbaijan buys modern warplanes, artillery installations, armored vehicles from different countries"

Taking into account features of the region and situation in the frontline new, modern and high-quality combat vehicles, as well as other military-purpose products manufactured in different countries are being purchased with the aim of maintaining military superiority over the enemy.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

He said Azerbaijan receives modern warheads from various countries, combat and military transport helicopters, artillery installations, armored vehicles, communications, and unmanned aerial vehicles. "At the same time, our army is equipped with military products manufactured by the Ministry of Defense Industry.

Along with our partners such as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, we extend our military capabilities in cooperation with fraternal Turkey, as well as Iran, Pakistan, Israel, South Africa and other developed countries.

Taking into account fact that most of the military equipment, arms and ammunition that are in the arsenal of our army are Russian-made, the joint working groups of the defense organizations of the two countries are constantly cooperating.

Special attention is paid to the training of personnel for the study and proper operation of new weapons and equipment in the armament of the army, and our military servants have appropriate training and improve their skills in the courses”.