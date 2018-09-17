Defense Minister arrives in exercise area

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in the exercises area to manage the exercises, Report informs citing the press service for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense and the leadership of the ministry visited the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the military unit, laid flowers and paid tribute to his memory. Then, according to the scenario of exercises conducted at various training ranges and training areas, Colonel General Hasanov has heard reports on the goals and tasks to be fulfilled.The Minister of Defense once again brought to the command staff and participants of the exercises the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijani Army and gave appropriate instructions in connection with the organization and conduct of large-scale operational-tactical exercises.