Defence minister reviews military equipment on frontline military units - VIDEO

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The leadership of the Defense Ministry have visited military units located in the front line within the framework of the Open Doors Day on the occassion of Novruz holiday.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov examined the newly introduced combat vehicles in the armament of the military units located in the fronline zone and reviewed their technical condition and capabilities.

Notably, according to the plan approved by the Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Open Doors Day is held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan.

The visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls. A demonstration of various types of military equipment and weapons will also be organized for the guests.