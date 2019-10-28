Baku to host a regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

The regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held on October 30 in Baku, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Mirzo Sherali and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev.

The meeting will discuss the current military cooperation and upcoming issues.