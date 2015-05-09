Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in international events

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the Defense Ministry will attend the international events. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry, our servicemen will attend the exercise of artillery troops as observers in Munster, Germany, from May 11 to 13. On May 11-15, the course on the attacks to networks in the framework of the fight against terrorism in Ankara, Turkey. The course will be attended by the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.